FRIDAY FUNNY - FARMERS ALMANAC & NOAA CONFLICTING 2022-23 WINTER FORECAST

A Friday Funny because laughing is good.

Two respected forecasters, the Farmers Almanac and NOAA, have completely conflicting winter forecasts.

While NOAA says it won't be so bad, the Farmers Almanac predicts a big part of the country will be in the Hibernation Zone, where people aren't even going to want to go outside.