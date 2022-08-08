Akshay Kumar In Tension As Sisters LOOT Him & Buy Pearls In Hyderabad | Raksha Bandhan
Akshay Kumar In Tension As Sisters LOOT Him & Buy Pearls In Hyderabad | Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar in tension after spending wealth on his Raksha Bandhan sisters.

His On screen Sisters went on a shopping spree to buy pearl necklaces.