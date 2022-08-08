Shrikant Tyagi case: Illegal structures at BJP leader's Noida house demolished | Oneindia news *News

Noida police on Monday razed down and demolished the illegal structures outside the residence of the absconding BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi.

Tyagi has been under the scanner and has been absconding since he was booked for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman, the video of which went viral on social media.

