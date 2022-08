Senate Democrats ‘Outmaneuvered’ Republicans With Climate And Budget Bill

President Biden's agenda received a lifeline yesterday as Sen.

Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) agreed to a climate, taxes, and economic deal with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Allie Raffa, NBC News White House Correspondent Carol Lee, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Sahil Kapur and Punchbowl News CEO and Founder Anna Palmer weigh in on the big surprise out of Capitol Hill.