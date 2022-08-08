RT News - Aug 08 2022 (09:00 MSK)

A ceasefire is breached between Israel and the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza with rockets fired just minutes after it went into effect.

An RT correspondent is targeted and shot at by Israeli military as firing intensifies at the Israel-Palestine border.

Multiple victims and buildings ablaze, as Ukraine continues its relentless attack on the Donetsk republic with more than 400 shells launched in a single day.

The US could easily remove any need for the Ukraine war to continue - that's how a co-founder of the rock band Pink Floyd stresses Washington's role in the conflict, turning the tables on a CNN journalist during an interview.