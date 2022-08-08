In the dense rainforests of Australia, there are various kinds of birds

In the lush rainforests of Australia, birds roost in the low branches and amble across the forest floor,enjoying the shade and tropical fruits.But the jungle isn’t theirs alone.A dingo is prowling in the shadows,and fruit won’t satisfy his appetite.The birds flee to safety all but the cassowary,who can’t clear the ground on her puny wings.Instead, she attacks, sending the dingo running for cover with one swipe of her razor-sharp toe claws.The cassowary is one of approximately 60 living species of flightless birds.