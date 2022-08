Brandon Lewis: Truss' tax cuts would help cost-of-living

Brandon Lewis has backed Liz Truss' promise to cut taxes, adding a September emergency budget would provide support for struggling households in both the short and long term "to help people with the challenges they're facing".

The former Conservative Party chairman refused to be drawn into questions over whether Boris Johnon's Privileges Committee inquiry should go ahead.

Report by Brooksl.

