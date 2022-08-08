Exulansic Interviews Post-Transitioner Robynne Meguerdjan

I sit down with Robynne Merguerdjan, who underwent medical “transition” surgeries in the 1990s, including top and bottom surgery, in what is colloquially known as the male-to-female direction.

Robynne has seen the evolution of the trans medicalist narrative in real time, with a front row seat.

Robynne shares with me some of the nightmarish complications of the genitorubix cube surgery.

I had not been feeling well so I feel like I look less interested than I actually am in what Robynne has to say about the long-term effects of these procedures, but I am hoping we can collaborate again in the future because I learned a lot from this conversation and we barely scratched the surface.