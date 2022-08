329 - Limits on Freedom of Speech

Most of us have heard of the case where the Supreme Court placed limits of freedom of speech.

However most people don't know the name of the case and frequently misquote it.

A recent case out of Kansas once again brings into question the government's ability to criminalize certain types of speech.

From the Schneck case in 1919 to the Hernandez-Calvillo case in 2022, when the government tries to make speech it doesn't like criminal, We the People must stand up to the tyranny.