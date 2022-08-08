Sen. Sinema Opposes Provision Closing Tax Loophole In Reconciliation Bill

Sen.
Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., opposes a provision in Democrats' reconciliation bill that would close a tax loophole favored by hedge fund managers and private equity firms.
Sen.
Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., opposes a provision in Democrats' reconciliation bill that would close a tax loophole favored by hedge fund managers and private equity firms.
Watch VideoDemocrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious..
Watch VideoSenate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late..