In 1796, Thomas Jefferson discovered Extinct giant Sloth

In 1796, Thomas Jefferson received a box of bones he couldn't identify.A long, sharp claw reminded him of a lion,but the arm bones suggested a larger animal,one about three meters long.Thinking it might be huge unknown species of North American lion,Jefferson warned explorers Lewis and Clark to keep an eye out for this mysterious predator.But Jefferson's box of bones didn't come from a lion.They came from an extinct giant sloth.Prehistoric ground sloths first appeared around 35 million years ago.