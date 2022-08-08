Israel and Palestinian militants agree to a cease-fire in Gaza

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group declared a truce late on Sunday, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year.
After three days of clashes that have killed more than 40 Palestinians, including children, Israel and the Palestinian Islamic..
Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in Gaza on Saturday, flattening at least one home. Residents received an advanced..