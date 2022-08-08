Ukraine forces are shelling nuclear plant: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday (August 8) that Western countries with influence over Ukraine should push Kyiv to stop shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said on Sunday that a worker was wounded when Russian forces again shelled the..
Russian forces captured southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant months ago, which led to international outrage and..