Steve Wohlberg: The Sunday Law Crisis - Getting Ready Spiritually- 2/5

Dean Coridan joins Steve Wohlberg to discuss Getting Ready Spiritually for "The Sunday Law Crisis: What You Need to Know".

This shocking 5-part series explores God’s prophecy of an approaching “mark" of the beast (see Revelation 13:16,17), the role of the Roman Catholic Church, the Sabbath vs.

Sunday controversy, and how to prepare for the return of Jesus Christ.