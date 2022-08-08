Lewis Hamilton Reflects on 10 Life-Changing Moments

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Vanity Fair's September cover star, looks back on pivotal moments in his life and racing career.

From winning the 2007 Grand Prix with McLaren to receiving his knighthood from Prince Charles, the Mercedes Formula 1 driver gives his reframed perspective on how the moments defined him.

