Love in the Villa Movie (2022) - Kat Graham, Tom Hopper

Love in the Villa Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).

Directed by Mark Steven Johnson starring Kat Graham, Tom Hopper release date September 1, 2022 (on Netflix)