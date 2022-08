Gordon Brown: Govt must act now on cost-of-living crisis

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has called on the government to "act now" on the cost-of-living crisis.

He fears that by waiting until a new prime minister is chosen, it will be "too late" and that people will be "experiencing great hardship and an unbearable burden of unpayable bills" in October.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn