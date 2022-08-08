Live From America 8.8.22 @11am THEY ARE DESPERATE AND PANICKED...WE WILL REVERSE IT ALL!

Disgraced FL States Attorney says Desantis didn't have power to suspend him - The Senate passed the nearly $1 trillion dollar marxist spending bill to empower the IRS - Ted Cruz names names - Lindsey Graham on CNN laughs about the spending bill - Chuck Schumer says that 230 economists are wrong....the same ones he praised 2 years ago - Beto O'rourke chased out of TX venue - MI AG Dana Nessel weaponizes agency to go after her opponent - CDC gives Monkey Pox guidance - 80 yr old woman kicked out of public pool over cross dressing men - CNN admits Hunter Biden laptop is problem - Alex Jones is the 1st to experience what we all will!