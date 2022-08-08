Children's Commissioner: Child strip searches are concerning

More than 600 children have undergone "intrusive and traumatising" strip searches by the Metropolitan Police between 2018 and 2020, figures show.

Children's Commissioner for England, Rachel de Souza, says the data obtained from Scotland Yard is "concerning", particularly given that almost a quarter of these strip searches took place without an "appropriate adult" confirmed to have been present.

Report by Brooksl.

