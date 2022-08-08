China Extends Taiwan Military Drills

China Extends , Taiwan , Military Drills .

China Extends , Taiwan , Military Drills .

On August 8, China announced it would extend military exercises near Taiwan amid mounting fear of a potential conflict in the region.

FOX reports that social media posts from the People's Liberation Army claim exercises include drills to counter potential U.S. military support for Taiwan.

FOX reports that social media posts from the People's Liberation Army claim exercises include drills to counter potential U.S. military support for Taiwan.

According to the Chinese military, the exercises include missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the Taiwan Strait.

.

According to the Chinese military, the exercises include missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the Taiwan Strait.

.

On August 7, Taiwan’s defense ministry said it had detected 66 aircraft and 14 warships involved in the exercises.

Taiwan's military has been put on alert and has deployed ships, aircraft and other assets to monitor Chinese drills , "simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan.".

FOX reports that China has dismissed calls to ease tensions and has given no immediate indication of when the military exercises would end.

In response to the Chinese exercises, Taiwan's military will conduct its own drills in Pingtung County on August 9 and 10.

In response to the Chinese exercises, Taiwan's military will conduct its own drills in Pingtung County on August 9 and 10.

Taiwan's drills will reportedly feature snipers, combat vehicles, armored vehicles and attack helicopters.

China views Taiwan as part of its own territory and has repeatedly threatened to annex the island by force.

China views visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognition of the island nation's sovereignty.

China views visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognition of the island nation's sovereignty