Kanye West Takes Aim at Pete Davidson , After Kim Kardashian Breakup.
Kardashian and Davidson recently broke up after nine months of dating.
A source told 'Page Six,' , “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”.
Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband with whom she shares four children, took to Instagram on Aug.
8 to roast Davidson.
West, who dubbed Davidson "Skete" shortly after he started dating his ex-wife, previously referenced the comedian's death in a music video for his song, "Eazy.".
In that video, West depicts a claymation version of Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.
Fox News reports that after rumors surfaced about Davidson and Kardashian's breakup, the 28-year-old was seen in Australia wearing a shirt that read, "What... I feel like s---.".
He has yet to comment on West's Instagram post or the breakup