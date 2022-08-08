Kanye West Takes Aim at Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Breakup

Kardashian and Davidson recently broke up after nine months of dating.

A source told 'Page Six,' , “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”.

Kanye West, Kardashian's ex-husband with whom she shares four children, took to Instagram on Aug.

8 to roast Davidson.

West, who dubbed Davidson "Skete" shortly after he started dating his ex-wife, previously referenced the comedian's death in a music video for his song, "Eazy.".

In that video, West depicts a claymation version of Davidson being kidnapped and buried alive.

Fox News reports that after rumors surfaced about Davidson and Kardashian's breakup, the 28-year-old was seen in Australia wearing a shirt that read, "What... I feel like s---.".

He has yet to comment on West's Instagram post or the breakup