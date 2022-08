Burst water main causes flooding in north London

Flooding led to multiple road closures in north London on Monday morning, after a 36-inch water main burst near Holloway.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, with flood water up to four feet deep and two sinkholes wreaking havoc for locals and drivers near the scene.

Report by Brooksl.

