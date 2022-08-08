Travis McMichael Gets 2nd Life in Prison Sentence for Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ah

Travis McMichael Gets 2nd Life in Prison Sentence , for Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael Gets 2nd Life in Prison Sentence , for Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

NBC News reports that on Aug.

8, McMichael, the man who shot and killed Arbery in 2020, .

NBC News reports that on Aug.

8, McMichael, the man who shot and killed Arbery in 2020, .

Was sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison.

.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the 36-year-old had received a fair trial, “the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed.”.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the 36-year-old had received a fair trial, “the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed.”.

You killed a man on February 23, 2020.

The events depicted in the video, they are seared in the annals of this court and and no doubt in your mind forever, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, via NBC News.

NBC News reports that in November, McMichael and the two other men involved in the attack, his father, Greg, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, were convicted of murder in a state trial and given life sentences.

NBC News reports that in November, McMichael and the two other men involved in the attack, his father, Greg, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, were convicted of murder in a state trial and given life sentences.

NBC News reports that Amy Lee Copeland, McMichael’s attorney, asked the judge to allow him to serve out his sentence in federal prison rather than state prison because he had received "hundreds of death threats.".

NBC News reports that Amy Lee Copeland, McMichael’s attorney, asked the judge to allow him to serve out his sentence in federal prison rather than state prison because he had received "hundreds of death threats.".

'USA Today' reports that Arbery's parents objected to that plea, and the judge denied the request.

'USA Today' reports that Arbery's parents objected to that plea, and the judge denied the request.

Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan are set to be sentenced on Aug.

8 as well