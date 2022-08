273 "The Reality of Hell" (Luke 16:22-25) 1 of 2

CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE: (1) Bible believers on Gog Magog Watch as Russian Invades Ukraine and "curses" Israel's possession of the Golan Heights.

(2) Liberals enforce racist, sexist policies as demonstrated by Biden's nomination of a judge for SCOTUS based upon skin color and sex.

(3) Why has the news media changed the subject from wall-to-wall Covid to wall-to-wall Russia-Ukraine and nearly silent on Covid?