ANIMAL MAGNETISM Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep388

In this episode, Dinesh explains why Trump routinely dominates straw polls like the recent CPAC one--it has to do with something called "animal magnetism." Dinesh examines Ron DeSantis' suspension of a Tampa DA as a blueprint for how Republican governors can hit back at the George Soros project.

January 6 parent Rosemary Westbury joins Dinesh to detail how the FBI paid her family a visit.

Dinesh discusses Achilles' motives for returning to battle which have nothing to do with the traditional Homeric pursuits of honor and glory.