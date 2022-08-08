NY Giants Training Camp News: MAJOR Fight, Daniel Jones Looks BAD, Kadarius Toney Multiple Drops

Giants training camp practice #10 is the focus of today’s show.

Giants news focuses on Daniel Jones and the Giants offense once again struggling, Kadarius Toney dropping the football, a Giants fight at training camp that was started by Saquon Barkely running over Aaron Robinson, then on the next play Tae Crowder tackled Antonio Williams which then was followed by Jon Feliciano charging at Crowder.

A pile up happened and then Bobby Johnson pulled out a couple players and a fight broke out.

