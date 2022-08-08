LAPD Gets Warrant for Anne Heche’s Blood in Wake of Near-Deadly Crash

On Aug.

5, Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a garage at a Mar Vista apartment complex.

'New York Post' reports that she proceeded to back up, drive away and then crash into a home nearby which started a fire.

Heche was driving so fast through the residential area that her car was lodged 30 feet inside the house.

According to 'New York Post,' the fire was so intense that it took close to 60 firefighters over an hour to extinguish it.

There was one person in the house who was not injured, but Heche was burned and taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

On Aug.

8, sources told 'TMZ' that police officers had obtained a warrant to draw Heche's blood to determine if she was under the influence during the crash.

It could take several weeks to get the results.

The LAPD also said it's looking into possible "misdemeanor hit and run" charges.

Hours before the crash, Heche posted a podcast in which she said she'd been drinking vodka and wine.

'TMZ' reports that her rep maintains that the episode was recorded four days earlier.