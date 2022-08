Britney Spears' ex-husband says conservatorship 'saved' her

Britney Spears' ex-husband says the conservatorship placed on her by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, "saved her".

In an interview with ITV News, Kevin Federline says he "cannot wait" until Mr Spears' restraining order ends, and that he is ready to welcome him back into his sons' life.

Report by Brooksl.

