NFL Live: OBJ is being recruited to sign with the BIlls

NFL Training Camp is in full session and the NFL preseason will get ramped up with more games.

On the show today, host Mitchell Renz is taking you through all of the latest NFL news and rumors on Odell Beckham potentially going to the Buffalo Bills, the Kareem Hunt trade request and a Jimmy Garoppolo update.

Plus, we’ll do our annual NFL QB rankings and breakdown the top NFL free agents and predict where they sign in!

NBA rumors are hot with the latest Kevin Durant buzz, but the NFL talk is hot as well!