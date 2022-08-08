Conversation with Hermela Aregawi, 8/5/22

Hermela Aregawi , an independent Ethiopian-American journalist and community organizer will be on Conversations that Count to discuss growing political conflict and crisis in Ethiopia.

Hermela is a co-founder of the #NoMore movement at NoMore.Global.

Hermela worked in Mainstream U.S. media for more than a decade & left in 2021 after being appalled by the twisted media coverage of the conflict in Ethiopia.

Her resume includes C-B-S Los Angeles, Al Jazeera America, KRON 4 News in the Bay Area — among others media outlets.