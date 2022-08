James Franco TOO WHITE To Play Fidel Castro? Alina of Cuba Backlash

Twitter was OUTRAGED when it was announced that James Franco will be playing Fidel Castro in the upcoming film Alina of Cuba, and surprisingly, the backlash has little to do with the allegations of misconduct against Franco.

Instead it's Franco's race (i.e.

His WHITENESS) that has some like John Leguizamo seething...