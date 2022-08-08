Putin's Russia Claims 'Alaska Is Ours' As West Rushes Arms To Ukraine l Mere Threat Or New Crisis?

Amid the ongoing tense standoff between US and Russia over Ukraine, Alaska has emerged as the latest flashpoint.

Billboards reading ‘Alaska is Ours’ have been spotted in Russia's Krasnoyarsk city and the sign has gone viral on social media.

The sign was spotted a day after Putin’s ally, Vyacheslav Volodin, threatened to ‘take back’ Alaska in response to US sanctions.

In March, Russian State Duma member Oleg Matveychev also called on the Kremlin to reclaim Alaska.

After Ukraine, US and Russia to clash over Alaska?