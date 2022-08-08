Live From America 8.8.22 @5pm BIDEN TOUCHES AND SNIFFS PEOPLE AFTER HAVING COVID FOR 2 WEEKS!

Fox news' Stuart Varney begs Trump to stop election fraud talk - Update on YMCA story out of Washington - Arkansas Judge found dead - While the marxist Democrats raise your taxes, more money is headed to Ukraine - Tomorrow is primary day in WI - Alex Stein trolls VICE reporter at CPAC - Biden travels to Kentucky with no mask touching, sniffing woman and shaking hands super spreading his disease - Andy Beshear leans away as Biden coughs - The left is getting so desperate they post pics of Trump's toilet?

- New liberal book claims Trump wanted his Generals loyal like Nazi soldiers - Desantis hitting the campain trail!?

- Guess who endorsed Kari Lake!!!