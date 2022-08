67% of San Diego County's Recent COVID Deaths Are Among Fully Vaccinated Individuals

More than 3 million or 89.9% of San Diegans age 6 months and older are at least partially vaccinated.

Nearly 2.66 million or 79.4% are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,424,581 or 58.5% of 2,435,363 eligible San Diegans have received a booster.