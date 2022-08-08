David McCullough, Pulitzer-Prize Winning Historian, Dead at 89

McCullough's death was announced on Aug.

8 by his publisher, Simon & Schuster.

The award-winning author died in Hingham, MA.

The cause of death was not immediately reported.

McCullough's best-selling biographies of former Presidents Harry S.

Truman and John Adams are widely considered to have elevated the reputations of both men.

Responding to criticism that he was too "soft" with his depiction of Truman, ... McCullough responded, “some people not only want their leaders to have feet of clay, but to be all clay.” But even those who could be critical of McCullough's work openly praised him for his character and generosity.

He was also passionate about historical preservation, ... and was openly critical of plans for a Civil War theme park that were finally scrapped by the Walt Disney Company.