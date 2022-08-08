Top NEWS STORIES and VIRAL VIDEOS!

Support the SHOW https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derekosheashow
72 Fast & Furry-ous Corgis Compete in Race
NowThis
Fast & furry-ous: Seventy-two ‘stubby, chubby’ corgis took part in a race in Minnesota — but only one came out as top..
Support the SHOW https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derekosheashow
Fast & furry-ous: Seventy-two ‘stubby, chubby’ corgis took part in a race in Minnesota — but only one came out as top..
Recycling but make it fashion These luxury handbags were created from used plastic bags
» Sign up for our newsletter..