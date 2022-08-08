Nicki Minaj to Take Home 2022 VMAs Video Vanguard Award

'Variety' reports that rapper Nicki Minaj will receive MTV's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The news also came with the announcement that Minaj would perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs.

Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry.

, Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+, via 'Variety'.

She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’, Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount+, via 'Variety'.

'Variety' reports that Minaj is a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs winner.

In 2011, she took home her first Moon Person for best hip-hop video.

In 2012, she made her VMAs debut appearing on Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire.".

In 2018, she made her most recent VMAs performance with a medley from her album, 'Queen.'

Previous recipients include: , Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West and Missy Elliot.

