RT News - August 08 2022 (20:00 MSK)

Search and recovery efforts are underway in Gaza after three days of Israeli bombing that killed at least 44 people and left hundreds wounded as a ceasefire with the 'Islamic Jihad' group reportedly holds.

'An act of nuclear terrorism' - Moscow accuses Kiev's forces of shelling a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine sparking fresh fears of a Chernobyl-style disaster.

CBS News is forced to delete a documentary in which the outlet revealed that most Western weapons sent to Ukraine, are failing to reach the front lines.

The move comes after Kiev lashed out at the US channel's exposay.