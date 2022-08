CHRISTOPHER JAMES RECORDS HIS ENCOUNTER AT IMMIGRATION WHILE RETURNING TO CANADA

This short video shows the encounter that Christopher James (A Warrior Calls) had at immigration while returning to Canada on August 3rd, 2022.

He is not jabbed nor did he have an ArriveCan app and so his goal was to show Canadians that we do not in fact HAVE TO fill out the ArriveCan app in order to return to Canada.