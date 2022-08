Inflation and 3.5% unemployment equal recession, explained

August 5, 2022 - NO Soundbites Allowed - Adding to the confusion of the definition of a recession is the latest unemployment numbers, matching the low of the Trump Administration.

But unlike 2019, inflation is reaching double digits globally as key nations start to warn of a long deep recession if not depression.

We try to clarify how this is happening and how if will affect you.