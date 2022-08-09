Muharram Ashura 2022: Muharram celebrations and all about Tazia procession | Oneindia news *Religion

All the Muslims around the world are celebrating Muharram Ashura today.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic new year.

Both the sects of Muslims, Shias and Sunnis, celebrate Muharram in their own different ways.

While Shias mourn the martyrdom of Imam Ḥussain by abstaining from joyous events.

Shia Muslim sects often practice chest-beating, which is referred to as Latyma while Sunni Muslims consider Ashura as a day of respect for the Prophet Moses but do not take part in the ritual.

Muslims carry out processions on the day of Ashura and carry Tazia, which is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain.

Let us know all about the Tazia and the celebrations.

