‘Justice Has Been Obstructed’ In Missing Secret Service Texts

Jim Helminski, fmr. Deputy Assistant Director of the Secret Service, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the text message policy of the Secret Service after the agency tells The Last Word its policy is not to text government business.
Jim Helminski, fmr. Deputy Assistant Director of the Secret Service, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the text message policy of the Secret Service after the agency tells The Last Word its policy is not to text government business.
Watch VideoTop congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland..
"e no longer request phone records and text messages from the USSS relating to the events of January 6th,” said an email from a..