Jan. 6 texts reportedly missing from top Trump officials at DHS

A document obtained from a watchdog group claims that texts from former top DHS officials Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli are missing "in defiance of an explicit congressional request and the law."
A document obtained from a watchdog group claims that texts from former top DHS officials Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli are missing "in defiance of an explicit congressional request and the law."
The Department of Defense (DOD) failed to retain text messages from a number of its top officials relating to the Capitol riot..