Albuquerque Community Terrified After 4 Muslim Men Were Murdered

The Muslim community in Albuquerque is on edge after the killings of four Muslim men.

Authorities are calling their deaths “targeted” and say there are several things in common with all four homicides.

Now, officials are desperately searching for a vehicle they say may be tied to the killings.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible of $30,000.