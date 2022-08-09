Mack & Rita Movie Clip - Mack Does Pilates

Mack & Rita Movie Clip - Mack Does Pilates - US Release Date: August 12, 2022 Starring: Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Elizabeth Lail, Loretta Devine Director: Katie Aselton Synopsis: When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released -- literally.

The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: "Aunt Rita" (Oscar®-winner Diane Keaton).

Freed from the constraints of other people's expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparks a tentative romance with Mack's adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan).

A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself at any age.