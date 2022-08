True Things Movie

True Things Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kate (Ruth Wilson) is sleepwalking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger (Tom Burke) awakens her.

High on infatuation, Kate is headed for an intoxicating car crash.

Directed by Harry Wootliff starring Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke, Hayley Squires, Elizabeth Rider, Frank McCusker, Ann Firbank, Tom Weston-Jones release date September 9, 2022 (in theaters and on VOD)