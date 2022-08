Concept from antiquity revisited: How Fueled Fear Provides Power and Wealth | www.kla.tv/22695

Against the backdrop of panic-inducing covid messages, filmmaker Marijn Poels reveals: Egyptian Pharaoh Amenhotep III knew how to use fueled fear to build the greatest center of power in the ancient world and achieve unprecedented wealth.

Clearly, Amenhotep's strategy was the inspiration for the geostrategists of the present day.