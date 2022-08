FBI Raids Trump at Mar-a-Lago | Ep. 183

In an unprecedented, banana republic move, the FBI raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Monday.

But why?

The corrupt agency’s reasoning doesn’t seem to match up with reality.

Liz breaks down everything we know so far—and everything we still need answers to.

Did President Vegetable in the White House know about this plan?

What does it mean for Donald Trump?

And even more importantly, what does it mean for the future of our constitutional republic?

This is The Liz Wheeler Show.