FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago

The Universe was consulted about today's raid by the FBI on Mar-a-Lago.
Please note: I referred to the raid as an IRS raid, but left the video as is because the Universe replied about the event, despite my acronym error.
The Universe was consulted about today's raid by the FBI on Mar-a-Lago.
Please note: I referred to the raid as an IRS raid, but left the video as is because the Universe replied about the event, despite my acronym error.
In an unprecedented, banana republic move, the FBI raids Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on Monday. But why? The corrupt agency’s..
Dan Bongino: His Response to the Mar-A-Lago Raid by the Corrupt FBI, He Doesn't Hold Back