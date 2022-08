Paul Scully: Truss' plan will help struggling households

Conservative MP Paul Scully says Liz Truss' plan to cut taxes and reform energy bills will "deliver direct support" to those who need it, including pensioners and those on the national living wage.

Scully adds Dominic Raab's claim that Liz Truss' economic plan is "electoral suicide" will "only help the Labour party".

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn